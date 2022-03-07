newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mogo local Kizzy Nye has crafted a blanket that remembers the fires, aided her recovery from the fires, and was constructed harnessing the power and beauty of fire. The blanket she created has seen her named as a finalist in the National Teacher-Artist Prize 2022. The prize is open for teachers across Australia and seeks to celebrate artists working in schools across the nation. Ms Nye has been teaching Dhurga language and cultural arts at Mogo Public School for 21 years and, as a proud Walbanga woman, is passionate about passing on her culture to new generations. 45 possum skins were handsewn together to make the blanket, which Ms Nye decorated with traditional and cultural stories through burning and ochre. The piece took 12 months to complete. "Possum skins are traditionally made for babies... and you put your story on it," Ms Nye said. The blanket consists of five panels, with a story about Ms Nye, the cultural stories of her mother and father and a story about the Mogo community, recognising the comradery and resilience of the residents responding to the fires. The final two panels of the blanket have been left blank. READ MORE: "It has space for my children to decide if they want to include their story," she said. While the blanket depicts Ms Nye and the Mogo community's story of recovery, the blanket itself played a key role in Ms Nye's personal healing. "I spent two years helping other people and this artwork allowed me to get control of my emotions and how I felt," she said. "I needed to have some time to do something for myself. "It helped me with my personal bushfire recovery." Ms Nye has taught students at Mogo Public to make their own smaller possum skins. Students have also crafted didgeridoos, tapping sticks, weaving, bowls out of bark from fire-effected trees and art from shells. Ms Nye's blanket will be sent to Melbourne and put on display at The Lennox from April 1 to 16. The judges have named Ms Nye's work as a finalist in the awards, and therefore she is in the running to win the National Teacher-Artist Prize and the People's Choice Prize. Fellow Mogo Public teacher Andrew Craft is also in the running to win People's Choice Award for his didgeridoo, which he made for the school and celebrates the school's magnolia tree. Ms Nye said Mr Craft's didgeridoo was amazing. "The photos do not do it justice - it is incredible," she said. Anyone can vote for People's Choice Award online. Voting closes April 16.

