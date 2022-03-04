New stores, new power, new facilities: Village Centre & Bridge Plaza upgrades

news, local-news,

Village Centre & Bridge Plaza Batemans Bay has new stores, new facilities and new power as the centre undergoes upgrades to improve the shopping experience. Currently the Bridge Plaza has a 100KW solar panel network, but stage two of the solar roll-out is underway with the installation of a further 200KW system. The project aims to increase the centre's use of renewables, and includes future plans to install solar-powered EV charging stations in the carpark. Centre manager Glenn Atkins said creating a sustainable centre was a key goal of the management team. "Implementing our new solar energy program has been a great achievement in achieving this," he said. READ MORE: "We are continuing to look at different projects and initiatives that will help us to continue to improve Village Centre & Bridge Plaza." The plaza is receiving upgraded facilities, with the southern amenities currently under development, expected to be completed on Friday March 25. In 2021, many new stores joined the plaza, including Athletes Foot, Gold Blade Barber and Sweet Tooth Café. More retailers are set to open in the centre in 2022, including Zambreros in mid-May. Centre management said more new stores would be announced soon.

