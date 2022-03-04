Man charged after alleged incident in public female toilets

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with peeping or prying after an alleged incident in the female toilets of the Batemans Bay Village Centre. Police were told a man followed a woman who was not known to him into the female bathroom of the Village Centre on Monday, February 14. A NSW Police spokesperson said police would allege the man left before returning to the bathroom shortly afterwards. "It will be alleged the man left and returned a short time later, when he viewed a woman from under a cubicle divider before becoming verbally aggressive towards her," they said. "The woman sought help from a male known to her nearby, when the unknown man allegedly threatened him. "Officers attached to Batemans Bay Police were notified and commenced an investigation." Following the investigation, police attended a home in Narooma where they spoke to a 22-year-old man about 12.45am on Tuesday, February 15. He was arrested and taken to Narooma Police Station where he was charged with peep or pry, common assault, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm. The man was refused bail, to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, March 7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/8bdc44d9-8640-46a3-8181-38f512937e6a.jpg/r2_148_677_529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg