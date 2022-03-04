Keep up to date with Eurobodalla Shire Council flood watch
A spokesperson for Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) said there were no big changes overnight and river levels were dropping slowly.
Lower lying roads were still under water with only Shore Street, Moruya opening up this morning.
"Council crews cleared a second small landslip on the Kings Highway last night, and will clear a minor slip on Araluen Road near Kennys Creek today.
Please, don't drive through floodwaters or around road closed barriers - they're in place for a reason."
Roads and bridges closed
- Eurobodalla Road, at the turf farm
- Cheese Factory Bridge, Eurobodalla Road
- Tyrone Bridge, Eurobodalla Road
- Dwyers Creek Road, Moruya - at the causeway
- Old Bolaro Road, Nelligen - at the causeway
- Silo Farm Bridge, Bodalla
- Sunnyside Road, Mystery Bay - at the causeway
- Kiora Bridge, Araluen Road
- River Road, Nelligen - at the causeway
Roads and bridges re-opened
- Shore St, Moruya - closed from Thomas Street to River Street
- Wamban bridge 1, Wamban Rd, Moruya
- Kings Highway - two landslips on Thursday cleared by Council crews with only minor traffic delays
- Albert Street, Moruya, from Otton Street to Haslingden Street
Sportsgrounds and parks
- Riverside Park, Moruya - no markets this Saturday
- All sportsgrounds closed
