A spokesperson for Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) said there were no big changes overnight and river levels were dropping slowly. Lower lying roads were still under water with only Shore Street, Moruya opening up this morning. "Council crews cleared a second small landslip on the Kings Highway last night, and will clear a minor slip on Araluen Road near Kennys Creek today. Please, don't drive through floodwaters or around road closed barriers - they're in place for a reason." Read more: More rain on the way as NSW flooding continues

