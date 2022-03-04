Anglicare steps up relief efforts in wake of heavy rains in the Shire

news, local-news,

Anglicare has stepped up its existing emergency relief support to help vulnerable people living in Moruya and its surrounding areas. The organisation said the extra relief will be targeted towards "those living in tents or caravans who are most at risk of effects caused by recent heavy rains and flooding". "The organisation is grateful for recent donations of goods and vouchers from Bunnings, IGA, Woolworths, ALDI, Thread Together, IMB and FoodBank," a spokesperson said. Anglicare is encouraging other local organisations and individuals to also consider supporting these efforts with contributions of non-perishable food and toiletries, new clothing, tents, new sheets and blankets, and other household items. "The situation is deteriorating rapidly," Anglicare's emergency relief coordinator for Moruya, Pauline Sullivan, said. "There is simply nowhere else for people to go. Accommodation options are basically running out. READ ALSO "I regularly visit local campgrounds and touch base with people who access our service, and the ground is already waterlogged and concerning. "The catastrophic lack in local housing, made worse by the Black Summer bushfires, means more people are really struggling." Anglicare's emergency relief teams continue to provide necessities such as food, clothing and new tents, along with case management through their Eurobodalla Homelessness Support Service to assist people to move into more permanent accommodation. "Most importantly, our team members provide a listening ear for people who are alone or still recovering psychologically from the trauma of the fires and housing instability," Ms Sullivan said. "Our emergency relief hub is a safe place where people can receive practical support."

