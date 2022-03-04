Local Ironman notches up 200th run with Broulee Runners

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Eurobodalla's local ironman Daniel Beby has notched up his 200th run with the Broulee Runners. Broulee Runners is a community running group that started in 2007 and meets every Wednesday afternoon at the anchor at Mossy Point. Participants run 2, 3.5 or 5 kilometres around Mossy Point and Broulee. Mr Beby notched his first run with the group on June 17 2015. In the subsequent 350 weeks, he has run with Broulee Runners 200 times. Despite being a former long-distance triathlete, Mr Beby said the main appeal was the community aspect of the event. "It is just so good to run with people in the community and have a bit of a chat," Mr Beby said. READ MORE: His family often run with him, and Mr Beby said he loved to see children turning up and running. "Before COVID we were peaking at 120 runners each week," he said. "So many kids were rocking up. We had more children than adults turning up most weeks." He said the culture was wonderful at the club - and the focus was on improving your own pace, not racing each other. "It is so accommodating for everyone," he said. "It doesn't matter if you are fast or slow, it is all about beating your own personal best." That being said, Mr Beby's best time is 16:48 for 5 kilometres - one of the fastest times ever recorded by members of Broulee Runners. Mr Beby said the real heroes of Broulee Runners were Robyn and Mike Kennedy and Deb and Dave Connaughton. "They are what Broulee Runners are all about," he said. "I feel like I should go just because they are putting in the effort to make it happen."

