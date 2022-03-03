Reports of high levels on the Clyde River north of Batemans Bay

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A resident of Mogood, about 25 kilometres north of Batemans Bay, is reporting the Clyde River at levels close to the 1991 peak. Malcolm Mason sent in photos of his property showing trees submerged in water at the upper reaches of the river that runs into Batemans Bay. "The Clyde is now at '91 peak level and running very fast," he said. "The Bananna Bridge is out, so is Currowan Creek leading to Black Flat Road and the Kings Highway. "Regretfully the wombat burrows are under water, but the kookaburras are happy and we have wild ducks up the creek taking shelter. "My old Great Dane Duke is safe and sound, he heard me this morning and moved a paw." Mr Mason hopes this round of rains will expedite the repairs on the Lyons Road Bridge. "The Lyons Road Bridge was destroyed three years ago, and we have been campaigning for its replacement ever since," he said. "We know Forestry have allocated a budget, but they seem to be dragging their feet."

