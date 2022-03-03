We are a resilient bunch, but when will the challenges end?

weekly-wrap-summary,

Bushfires, flooding, global COVID pandemic, inflation, diplomatic tensions with China, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and again, flooding - some of the worst ever experienced in some areas such as Lismore. I'm not going to lie, I have pondered the question quite a few times "when are things going to improve?" My heart breaks for those who are directly impacted - the people of the Ukraine and the Russians who oppose any military action, those who have watched their homes inundated with flood waters, those who have lost loved ones to floods and COVID. And of course there are the people still recovering from the devastation of the Black Summer bushfires. I worry about the mental and physical well being of those directly affected as well as people in general. Let's face it regardless of whether you are directly impacted or watching from afar these world events and those closer to home are frightening, overwhelming and often heart breaking. With each passing dilema or tragedy I wonder how it will impact the mental well being of people. And it is at this point I remind myself, and choose to remind others through this newsletter, that we must never lose sight of the positives in our life. No doubt that may seem easier said than done at times but as someone who has always had a glass half full personality I am striving to find joy in every day. I remind myself that mankind has faced many challenges throughout history - yes including wars, flooding, pandemics and bushfires. Each generation has been impacted by heartache, loss and challenge and come out the other side. Knowing that others have struggled and suffered before does not take away the pain and struggles experienced by many today. But hopefully acknowledging the positives in life can ease the burden. I have received a few photographs from readers recently keen to share a little joy. These included a picture of children happily playing in puddles (see above). The joy on their faces was infectious. It occurred to me that amid all the chaos of current weather conditions and associated flooding the innocent and playful fun enjoyed by these children was a positive takeaway. So are those positive stories of survival and unity in the face of struggles. And off course while taking my daily walk - in the rain - I found that I truly enjoyed the feel of the fresh water (straight from the sky) on my face. I was also surprised to hear the birds still chirping and singing despite the inclement weather. Of course the excitement of my dog as he ran through the puddles on that walk also warmed my heart. Without a doubt world and more localised struggles can be devastating and can impact, but please don't allow them to shape our well being and outlook on life. And if you are struggling to cope remember there is support out there. Please try to appreciate the joys in life. Stay well safe, Jackie Meyers Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/41510c4f-6855-4d5e-89d7-7985e02dac46.jpeg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg