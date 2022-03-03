Batemans Bay and Moruya fly past March rainfall averages as deluge continues along the coast

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Several parts of the Eurobodalla Shire have had a month's worth of rain in the first three days of March as rivers and waterways continue to cope with the deluge. Both Batemans Bay and Moruya have already passed the March average, while Moruya Heads and Narooma are expected to pass their averages in the coming days according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Batemans Bay has had 115.4mm of rain to 9am on Thursday, March 3, including 101.8mm in the past two days. These totals are almost 40mm more than the March average of 79.1 since 1985, and almost 20mm more than the wettest recorded March since 1985. Batemans Bay has no had 320.5mm of rain since the start of the year, almost 60mm more than the average from January-March since 1985. Moruya has experienced 96.4mm of rain to 9am on March 3, including 94.2mm in the past 48 hours. This is 7mm more than the March average of 89.3 since 2000, and only 13mm less than the wettest March in that timeframe. Moruya has now had 383.2mm of rain since the start of the year, almost 120mm more than the January-March average of 267.4mm. In Moruya Heads, there has been 93.6mm of rain to 9am on March 3, only 15mm less than the March average of 108.2 since 1876. However, Moruya Heads would be hard pressed to beat the wettest March on record, as Moruya experienced a whopping 570.7mm of rain in March, 1975. Moruya Heads has had 395.8mm of rain since the start of the year, almost 100mm more than the January-March average of 298.2mm. Narooma is also expected to blow past it's March average, as the 97.0mm of rain it has experienced to 9am on March 3 is less than 10mm away from the average of 106.8mm since 1910. There probably won't be any rain records broken in Narooma this month either, as the wettest March on record was 350.8mm in 1975, and the wettest 24-hour period was 195mm on March 10, 1993. Narooma has experienced 390.8mm of rain since the start of the year compared with the January-March average of 287.4mm. Montague Island is the outlier in the Shire, as the BOM reports it has only recorded 24.2mm of rain to 9am on March 3, far less than the monthly average of 99.9mm. The island has only experienced 134.4mm of rain since the start of the year, almost 120mm less than the January-March average of 253.8mm since 1956.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/94401c0d-3857-42b4-b20d-c83fb7d76dfe.JPG/r0_940_2448_2323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg