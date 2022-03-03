UPDATE: flood peaks have passed but some roads remain closed

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

UPDATE: 5pm March 3 Emergency operations advised Eurobodalla Shire Council that flood peaks in the Eurobodalla have passed and water levels are falling. Lower amounts of rain are predicted in the next few days, however higher-than-average rainfall is forecast for Saturday night, March 5. The council expect some roads to remain closed for several days, and they continue to urge drivers to take extra care in wet conditions. Eurobodalla Road, at the turf farm is now closed. Wamban Bridge 1 on Wamban Rd, Moruya is now open to traffic in both directions. So too is Kings Highway on the Clyde mountain near Murrengenburg. Riverside Park at Moruya is closed. There will be no Riverside Markets this Saturday, March 5. ORIGINAL STORY: Eurobodalla Shire Council has closed seven new roads overnight as heavy rains continue to play havoc around the region. However, the Council is also expecting the SES to downgrade the predicted minor flooding of the Moruya CBD and does not expect impacts on those areas as of 9am. Cheese Factory Bridge on Eurobodalla Road, Wamban Bridge 1 on Wamban Road, and the Tyrone Bridge on Eurobodalla Road were all closed overnight due to flood waters. Shore Street, Moruya, has been closed between Thomas and River Streets, Dwyers Creek Road in Moruya has been closed at the causeway, as has Old Bolaro Road in Nelligen at the causeway. Silo Farm Bridge in Bodalla, Sunnyside Road in Mystery Bay, the Kiora Bridge on Araluen Road, and River Road at Nelligen all remain closed. Meanwhile, traffic control is in place on the Kings Highway on the Clyde Mountain after a minor landslip. A council spokesperson said traffic control was in place, and motorists could expect "minor" delays during the cleanup. Albert Street, Moruya, has been reopened to traffic between Otton Street and Haslingden Street. "We expect NSW SES to shortly downgrade predicted minor flooding of the Moruya CBD and the highway north and south of Moruya," a council spokesperson said. "Impacts are not expected on those areas at this stage. "Council is monitoring North Head Drive, Moruya - if it needs to close, it will only be for an hour or so to let water subside after high tide. "Mogo is looking OK at the moment, and all coastal areas have been inspected and there are no issues to report at the usual trouble spots like Caseys Beach." Council will continue to monitor river levels and coastal areas as rain is expected to continue until mid next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/ff1df202-0076-4654-b4db-be8446de66b2_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg