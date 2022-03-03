Batemans Bay community rallying behind north coast flood victims

news, local-news,

Katungal Batemans Bay is calling for donations to send help to north coast communities hit by recent flooding events. Batemans Bay resident Mase Harrison started the initiative after seeing footage of flood-victims on television. "I know the repercussions of how we were effected by the bushfires," he said. "Whatever we can do - it might not be much - but it will help somebody. READ MORE: "I know they would be doing it tough." Mr Harrison started a drive for donations, and the cause was quickly picked up Katungal and supported by Onelife Gym Batemans Bay. "We have a lot of people coming through the gym, so we wanted to support [the initiative]," Onelife owner Tracy Innes said. "The gym is a great place to store donations." Mr Harrison said donations of food, water and baby items are the most essential. "I know the water supply has been cut off in places because the pipes were all contaminated," he said. He intends to hire or borrow a truck to drive the goods to the north coast on Saturday, March 5. Where the goods are delivered is dependent on road closures. Mr Harrison said he was in conversation with communities near Grafton who would receive the goods. Donations can be delivered to Katungal Batemans Bay, 1-3 Old Princes Hwy, Batemans Bay or Onelife Gym, 30b Orient Street Batemans Bay by Friday, March 4.

