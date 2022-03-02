Temporary traffic changes in next stage of Batemans Bay bridge development

news, local-news,

There will be temporary traffic changes on-going around Batemans Bay from March 7 to allow for asphalting and paving work to be done. The work is part of the Batemans Bay bridge replacement project and will effect Clyde street, Wharf road and the boat ramp at Old Punt road between 7am and 6pm on weekdays. These changes are all weather dependent, and dates may be changed if wet weather prevents construction work from being undertaken. READ MORE: Clyde street will be reduced to a single lane, with signposted traffic control. Transport for NSW is encouraging residents to use alternative parking on Clyde street and the boat ramps at Old Punt road or Hanging Rock. These traffic changes are expected to be finished March 9. The southbound slip lane from Princes highway will be closed onto Wharf road from March 8 to March 11. All boat and trailer parking spaces at Old Punt road will be closed from March 14 to March 18. Transport for NSW is encouraging residents to use alternative boat ramps during this time. All road changes will be communicated via electronic message boards.

