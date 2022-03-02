Blurring and motion the focus at Photographic Club's monthly meeting

news, local-news,

The Eurobodalla Photographic Club's monthly competition for February focused on images using slow shutter speeds to create intentional blur. This technique is often used in a way to show motion within a scene. The entries were judged by Tanya Stolzznow, a professional wildlife photographer from the South Coast, who provided excellent critique on the submitted images. Three members of the club gave presentations during the February meetings: Bruno Fabo, Yvonne Mathews, and Colin Pass. READ ALSO Bruno had great success in the photographic section of the 2022 Eurobodalla Show, winning several first prizes and Grand Champion awards with his images. He presented a slide show of his images and gave an insight into the background of the photographs. Yvonne shared her photographic journey, beginning with a keen interest in advertising and promotional images at the start of her career as a food economist, through to school photographs and formals. Colin ran a technical presentation on the use of colours and composition in photography, and used his own works as examples of what he was teaching.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/0b536848-4543-4213-bb10-955a667a7404.jpg/r0_120_1920_1205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg