Eurobodalla Shire Council has confirmed that Mayor Mat Hatcher has tested positive for COVID-19 The result came while Cr Hatcher was in Sydney attending the LGNSW conference. The council said Cr Hatcher was feeling fine at the moment. READ MORE: All his meetings in the coming week - including Tuesday's council meeting and public forum - have been moved online. As per NSW Health advice, Cr Hatcher has contacted all those he has spent extended time with. Anyone who has been in contact with Cr Hatcher over the last few days should monitor for symptoms. The LGNSW conference concludes in Sydney today and while Cr Hatcher will be isolating and no longer attending, three Eurobodalla Shire Council councillors will still be in attendance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/31019ed8-7d25-4ce9-b5f7-a7d89624c514.jpg/r0_92_480_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg