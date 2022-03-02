newsletters, editors-pick-list,

UPDATE (4.19pm) The existing Deua River flood warning has been upgraded, as the Bureau of Meteorology now expects "minor to moderate" flooding at Wamban. The Moruya River has also been added to the warning, with minor flooding expected at the Moruya Bridge on Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial floor warning for the Deua River inland from Moruya. The warning, first issued at 10.59am on Wednesday, says minor flooding is possible from early Wednesday evening. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across the Moruya and Deua River catchment," the warning reads. "This rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding along the Deua River at Wamban from early Wednesday evening. "Further rises to the moderate flood level (6.2 metres) are possible. "Predictions for the Moruya River at the Moruya Bridge will be made once upstream rises occur." READ MORE The minor flood level for the Deua River at Wamban is 4.4m. "In life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately," a BOM spokesperson said. "If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500." As of 10.30am, the Deau River was at 5.09m at Riverview and rising, while the Moruya River was 1.01m at the Moruya Bridge and steady. The next official flood warning is expected to be issued about 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/de7b77ee-2b04-4e6d-92da-7cc22284323e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg