newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mogo residents and store owners are fearing the worst as flood warnings are issued along the entire south coast. On a day when Mogo township should be bustling with visitors and residents, most stores were closed, their entrances sand-bagged and covered with plastic tarps. Middle of Mogo was one of the only stores open along the Princes highway in Mogo. Piles of sandbags lay ready in waiting beside the open doors. READ MORE: Store owner Will Procter said the most frustrating part was the uncertainty around what could happen. "With the fires two years ago, the most common phrase was 'I don't know' - it's the same now," he said. "No one can say definitively what is going to happen. "Yesterday we closed, but then yesterday was quite a nice day." He considered closing today, too, but decided to remain open and close if the weather worsened. "Having experienced the flood on December 10, we are all being ultra cautious," he said. He feels better prepared for a flood than in December, and has moved all the stock stored down low to higher shelves. "We have taken precautions but there isn't much we can do about it," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/24f0d5b8-3649-4872-ba3d-5e70eca77903.jpg/r0_521_2472_1918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg