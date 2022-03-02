Man arrested 26 hours after escaping from police custody in Batemans Bay

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police have found a 28-year-old man wanted for alleged property offences after he escaped from police custody in Batemans Bay on Monday. A NSW Police spokesperson said the man was found in a "makeshift shelter" near the Clyde River after escaping from police about 12.30pm on Monday. "The 28-year-old man escaped from police custody and was last seen about 12.30pm on Monday on High Street, Batemans Bay," the spokesperson said. "Following an appeal, officers from the South Coast Police District located the man in a makeshift shelter on the banks of the Clyde River, Surfside, about 2.30pm on Tuesday." The man was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with 12 offences. Those charges include break and enter, aggravated break and enter, take and drive conveyance without consent, driving while suspended, driving in the dark with no lights, two counts of stolen goods in personal custody, two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, carrying a cutting weapon, escaping police custody, and resisting police. The man was refused bail by police and will appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on Wednesday, March 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/db38efb5-cfce-4ac6-9512-39cdb6d1b3f8.jpg/r3_48_1030_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg