news, local-news,

The national aged-care sector is experiencing a severe worker shortfall, and the Eurobodalla is not immune. Local health providers are offering jobs and lots of them. Eurobodalla Shire Council's Employment Revolution Project is running a Jobs Drive to help connect jobseekers with employers. Career-changers and jobseekers can apply on the spot for more than 50 positions across the community services sector. Employment Revolution project coordinator Rhonnie South acknowledged many industries needed staff - hospitality and retail especially. However, she said there was an important factor that set the community sector apart - care. "When you are an essential worker, you're often the best part of somebody's day," she said. "That person looks forward to you coming, genuinely appreciates the service you provide - and you're respected and thanked for it. It can be very rewarding to work in care." Jobs within community services include admin, human resources, hospitality, care work, gardens and maintenance, and more. READ MORE: Ms South said positions were flexible and offered fantastic career pathways. "Plus, as a care worker you'll never be without work," Ms South said. "You can travel anywhere in the world and you'll always get employment." "If you've been wondering if this line of work is for you, come down to the Jobs Drive and have a chat. "We will have stalls from at least 15 different employers who are looking for new team members and if you bring a resume you can apply on the spot. "You can enroll in free training courses offered from various training providers on the day and speak to TAFE, South Coast Community College and University of Wollongong staff about care careers." The Jobs Drive is on March 16 at the RSL Memorial Hall, 9 Page Street, Moruya, from 10am-12pm. Attending employers include IRT, Anglicare, Fresh Hope Care, Muddy Puddles, Hammondcare, Estia Health, Banksia Villages, Aligned Leisure and Eurobodalla Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/34a3e8bb-57e3-42b4-a92a-5d2b547848c3.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg