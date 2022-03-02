UPDATE: Two more roads closed in Moruya and Nelligen

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

UPDATE (4.08pm) Eurobodalla Shire Council has confirmed two more road closures in Moruya and Nelligen. Albert Street, Moruya, is closed between Otton Street and Haslingden Street, while River Road in Nelligen is closed at the causeway. UPDATE (3.51pm) We have received reports of water over roads in low-lying parts of Moruya, including on Murray Street between the Council Chambers at the golf course, and on Albert Street near the High School. ORIGINAL STORY Three roads in the southern part of the Eurobodalla Shire have been closed as heavy rains and wild weather continue to lash the Far South Coast. Eurobodalla Shire Council this morning announced that Silo Farm Bridge in Bodalla, Sunnyside Road in Mystery Bay, and the Kiora Bridge on Araluen Road were all closed due to rising waters. "Please stay off the roads if you can," a council spokesperson said. "Take extra care if you are driving, reduce your speed, obey any traffic control, and never drive through flood waters." The closures come after the council artificially opened Coila Lake at Tuross Head to the ocean to help minimise the risk of flooding in surrounding, low-lying areas. Council also announced Little Lake at Narooma Surf Beach had opened naturally overnight. READ ALSO All sporting grounds around the Shire are also closed due to the inclement weather. "Homeless folks and those living rough are being contacted by NSW Government case workers who are finding short-term accommodation for people if required," a council spokesperson said. "Opening evacuation centres is a last resort decided by the NSW Department of Community and Justice." A Flood Watch issued by the BOM on Tuesday, March 1, lists the Moruya and Deua Rivers as a catchment "likely to be affected", however there is no active flood warning for any river in the Eurobodalla Shire as of 10am on Wednesday.

