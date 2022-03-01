Mogo gallery reopens after devastating December storms

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After more than two months of closures due to the devastating storms and floods that hit the township of Mogo in December, The Gallery has thrown its doors open. Creative Arts Batemans Bay (CABBI) welcomed Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips to Mogo on February 19 for a special re-opening ceremony. "The spirt of the people coming together and supporting each other is very much a part of this important story," Ms Phillips said. CABBI members had been working behind the scene since the flooding on December 10 to repair and get The Gallery re-opened. "Local tradespeople came to the party for the building owner over the holiday period replacing damaged walls and floors and paintings, while artists and craft makers were hard at work doing new paintings to hang and display to replace those destroyed by water," a CABBI spokesperson said. Julie Lark, manager of The Gallery, said it was "satisfying" to see the doors open again. "It's a credit to our exhibitors and supporters that we are back in business at Mogo," she said. READ ALSO "A big thank you to all those who have given encouragement and helped in the rebuild." During the closures, The Gallery had a temporary home in the Village Centre thanks to the "generosity of Centre Management", a spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, The Gallery is still awaiting news of the status of its insurance claim, so there is still a lot of work to do to bring it back to the look and feel CABBI has always presented to its visitors," the spokesperson said. Ms Lark confirmed those works would be done in the "not-too-distant future". "With so much encouragement to get our doors open, we knew our friends and customers would understand and accept the interim layout," she said. The Gallery, Mogo, is a not-for-profit co-operative operated by Creative Arts Batemans Bay Incorporated supporting local artists and craft makers exhibit and sell their works. It is open every day, except Christmas day, from 10am to 4pm.

