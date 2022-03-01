Woman pleads guilty to assault after beer garden argument turns violent

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A woman who punched and pulled the hair of another woman in a Batemans Bay beer garden has copped a hefty fine. Laura Georgina Ind, 58, of Surf Beach, pleaded guilty in absence to a charge of Common Assault in Batemans Bay Local Court on February 21. According to court documents, Ind's victim, who we will not identify, attended the Bayview Hotel with her partner about 2.30pm on December 14, 2021, and sat in the rear beer garden with friends and family. At the time, Ind was sitting at another table with a separate group, and court documents state the two women were known to each other. After about an hour of drinking, police say Ind approached the victim after her partner and brother had left and told her "you should know your partner is sleeping with the town whore". Court documents state this started an argument which became physical when Ind picked up a schooner of beer and threw it at the woman and her friends. She then ran towards the victim and grabbed her hair at the back of her scalp before punching her in the left side of her head. Ind then pushed her victim into a barrier, causing both women to fall. Court documents state the victim collided with the ground causing "immediate pain" and knocking her glasses from her head. Witnesses at the Bayview pulled Ind off her victim, and the verbal argument continued for a short time before Ind left the premises. Court documents say the victim suffered bruising to her head and scratches to her right arm and left leg - her reading glasses were also broken. The incident was captured on CCTV at the hotel. In court, Magistrate Dick convicted Ind and fined her $1000. More court and crime news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/236a717a-6cc3-4108-add4-5779e8f3615a.jpg/r1_0_263_148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg