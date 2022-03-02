Rain just another reason to get out this Clean Up Australia Day

news, local-news,

Forget 'spring-cleaning', the Eurobodalla is kicking off autumn with one of the biggest Clean Up Australia events the shire has ever seen. Held on the first Sunday of March every year, Clean Up Australia Day is a national movement encouraging communities to remove rubbish from their local areas by hosting and volunteering at registered clean-up sites. This year there are 45 registered sites throughout the Eurobodalla. Eurobodalla Council's Clean Up project officer Maree Cadman said she was blown away by the response this year - and called on community members to register to take part. READ MORE: "We still need plenty of helping hands on the day - and with so many sites registered, volunteers are spoilt for choice," she said. "We really want to focus on removing single-use items from our environment - littered takeaway, online shopping packaging and masks in particular have all exploded due to COVID. "The heavy rain predicted throughout this week is also bound to further carry litter into our environment. "Together, we can make a difference to where we live." Schools Clean Up Day is Friday March 4, and businesses can hold their own clean-up events too. For more information on registered sites - and to join one - visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/a0e1643c-7632-46ed-a654-1cbe322e0829_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1152_3000_2847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg