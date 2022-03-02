Man busted with drugs months after release from jail on drug charges

news, local-news,

A Batemans Bay man caught with almost 50 grams of methylamphetamine just months after his release from jail has been warned he will be back behind bars if he continues offending. Edmond James Jackson, 49, of North Batemans Bay, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of supplying a prohibited drug and two counts of failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction, and was sentenced in Batemans Bay Local Court on February 21. According to documents tendered to the court, police received information that Jackson had breached the public health order by leaving his home to drive to Sydney to purchase drugs. Police monitored Jackson and discovered he had travelled to an address in Mt Pritchard to purchase methylamphetamine from a man he had met during a previous stint in jail. Police said the man was a positive case of COVID-19 at the time, and Jackson was fully aware of this fact. The documents state police stopped Jackson about three kilometres west of Batemans Bay at 8.20pm on September 16, 2021, and told him they had information about his trip to Sydney. Jackson and another man in the car both told police they had travelled to Warwick Farm to measure a plastering quote, however they had no record of the quote and had no items in the car relevant to that line of work. Police noted Jackson appeared "nervous" and was "visibly shaking" during the stop, and he was subsequently removed from the car and told he would be searched for drugs. The documents state police found a bundle wrapped in tape between Jackson's buttocks. He admitted the bundle contained methylamphetamine, and he was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay police station. Police tests on the bundle of drugs revealed it contained 46 grams of methylamphetamine, more than nine times more than the indictable quantity of the drug. In court, Jackson's lawyer told Magistrate Doug Dick his client was "on the pathway to rehabilitation" and that a "further sentence of custody wouldn't be justified". "(My client) was jailed in 2020 for drug supply charges," the lawyer said. "While in jail, his mental health deteriorated, he was isolated from his family, and his father was dying. "His father went into a coma on Christmas Eve, and his client didn't get to visit him on his deathbed - this caused him significant mental strain." Jackson's lawyer said his arrest was the catalyst for what he described as a commitment and dedication to rehabilitation. "He was locked up for five days, and he went through detox in the cell," he said. "Since his release, he's gained employment, and he's been committed and dedicated to his rehabilitation. His only relapse was on the first anniversary of his father's coma. "My client has demonstrated very strong prospects of rehabilitation, and I submit the addiction that led to his offending is no longer present." Magistrate Dick warned Jackson any further offending would likely result in another full-time prison sentence. "You've got 79 offences you've been sentenced for, two recently for drug supply, and here you are again," he said. "I can acknowledge the steps you've taken, but this sentence will be a jail sentence and if you don't do everything I'm about to tell you, you won't come back to court, you'll go before the parole authority." Jackson was convicted and sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order with strict conditions. He was also fined $5000. "It's about time you stopped being a follower and started being a leader," Magistrate Dick told Jackson. "You need to lead yourself our of this crises you've gotten yourself into. "If you end up back behind bars, you've failed, nobody else has." Read more court and crime coverage here.

