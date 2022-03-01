Motorists can expect to pay nearly two dollars a litre at the petrol pump
The price of fuel has risen rapidly with E10-U91 averaging 179.9 per litre across the state. P95 is averaging 195.9 while P98 is over two dollars averaging 202.9. Diesel is 181.
The following is fuel prices from Batemans Bay to Eden as of Sunday, February 27.
Fuel types
Ethanol 94 (E10)
Unleaded 91 (U91)
Ethanol 105 (E85)
Premium 95 (P95)
Diesel (DL)
Premium Diesel (PDL)
Batemans Bay
Ultra Mogo
- E10 172.9
- P98 196.9
- PDL 177.9
Caltex Woolworths Batemans Bay
- E10 183.9
- P95 199.9
- PDL 187.9
Caltex Batemans Bay
- E10 183.9
- P98 207.9
- P95 199.9
- DL 188.9
Coles Express Batehaven
- E10 183.9
- P98 208.9
- P95 200.9
- DL 187.9
Independent Batemans Bay
- U91 176.9
- DL 178.9
- P95 193.9
Liberty Cullendulla
- U91 179.7
- DL 178.9
- P98 199.7
Enhance Benandarah
- U91 175.9
- DL 178.9
- P98 189.9
Caltex Batehaven
- U91 185.7
- DL 187.9
- P95 199.7
Independent Bodalla
- E10 172.4
- P95 183.5
- PDL 179.8
Independent Tuross Head
- U91 179.9
- P98 198.9
- DL 183.9
Shell Coila
- U91 180.9
- P95 194.9
- PDL 181.9
Moruya
Liberty Moruya
- E10 172.9
- P95 189.9
- P98 196.9
- DL 177.9
Caltex Woolworths Moruya
- E10 177.9
- P98 200.9
- PDL 179.9
Independent Moruya
- U91 181.9
- P95 193.9
- P98 198.9
- DL 179.9
Ampol Moruya
- U91 178.9
- P98 199.9
- DL 178.9
Broulee Supermarket & Cellars
- U91 174.9
- P95 184.9
- DEL 176.9
Comments
Discuss "Cost of fuel heading for a record high"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.