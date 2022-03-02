Coles launches home delivery service in Batemans Bay

news, local-news,

Shoppers in Batemans Bay will have another option for easier grocery shopping as Coles launches its home delivery service for the first time in the region. Coles already offers a Click&Collect service at the Batemans Bay supermarket, but will now add home deliver meaning customers can have groceries delivered right to their front door. Coles Batemans Bay Store Manager Mathew Gray said the expansion would create 20 local jobs for personal shoppers and delivery drivers, with a dedicated van to service Batemans Bay, seven days a week. "We are excited to launch this offer for Batemans Bay customers who are looking for a more convenient shopping experience," Mathew said. "With a growing number of customers choosing Coles Online, we are investing in customer experience and capacity. "Our local community is already shopping in our store and using Click&Collect so we believe offering Home Delivery is the next logical step in helping customers choose Coles." READ ALSO General Manager for Coles Online Merchandising and Operations Mark O'Connor said Coles Online wanted to inspire customers to shop anytime, anywhere, anyhow. "We see more and more customers engaging with us digitally, whether it's to explore the products and content on our apps and websites, access amazing content on Coles&Co and using online services in the form of Click&Collect and home delivery," he said. "We want to create a seamless and unified customer experience and provide our customers with an offer that is uniquely Coles by launching new services that we will continue to evolve over time. "Coles Online is continually working hard to meet our customer's expectations for a leading digital experience and Click&Collect Rapid and Coles Plus have proven popular with customers who are looking to save time, money and be rewarded for their loyalty."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/3d0f8ac0-4b5e-4fd3-8c44-d2fed1738173.jpg/r39_210_597_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg