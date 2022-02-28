Mogo Wildlife Park wants a 'fixture in the calendar' after third annual Community Day

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Saturday's wet weather couldn't keep the crowds away from Mogo Wildlife Park as the beloved zoo celebrated its third annual Community Day on February 26. The wildlife park offered $10 tickets for entry so residents could "reconnect with the amazing animals that call the wildlife park home". Sara Ang, Director of Sales and Marketing for Australian Wildlife Parks, Mogo Wildlife Park's parent company, said the wildlife park had more people than they were expecting. "Given the lead up with the rain, we were a little worried, but at the end of the day the community spirit for the wildlife park and the love for our animals really shone through," she said. "We probably had slightly less numbers than we did last year, but we're still really happy." Ms Ang said the priority for the community day was to connect with the local community rather than get lots of people through the gate. "During the school holidays we have so many visitors coming down from Canberra and Sydney, so the community day is about giving the local community and opportunity to enjoy the wildlife park," she said. READ ALSO "It's their day to connect with our animals and have the opportunity to reflect on the recovery from the bushfires two years ago. "We're aware our animals have provided a source of hope - if our keepers could save our animals, people saw the potential for their own recovery as well. "The key thing wasn't about having a huge day of visitor numbers, it's about the community of the Eurobodalla Shire having a great day at the wildlife park." Ms Ang said she hoped the community day would become a "fixture" on the Eurobodalla Shire's calendar moving forward. "We do events at Featherdale, Blacktown residents just know we do Australia Day there at this point," she said. "We want to get to the stage where people know the last Saturday in February is our community day, and that's a special day for the locals to enjoy the park." Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mathew Hatcher was in attendance on Saturday and praised the wildlife park. "Mogo Wildlife Park does so much for the town of Mogo, but also for the wider community," he said. "(The community day) was a great chance for the community to come together and celebrate how far we've come, but also remember what we've been through."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/7ec48d1b-914a-428f-bd8c-32fd610194a5.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg