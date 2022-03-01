New women's Boars rugby team having pre-season success

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A month ago, the Batemans Bay Boars rugby team did not have a women's team. Fast forward four weeks and they could not have predicted the success they have had. A squad of 14 Boars travelled up the coast for the Kiama sevens tournament on February 26, and in wet and muddy conditions, outperformed all expectations. In their three pool games, they won two and narrowly lost the third after leading 10-0. First-grade co-coach Matt Ryan was most proud of the grit the team showed in the first game they played. The entire first half was spent defending on their goal line, with no possession and no chance to rest. Mr Ryan said it was a "make or break moment" for the team. "It could have ruined the day and their confidence, but they stuck together, showed some heart and then reaped the rewards later," he said. The results qualified the Boars for the Country Women's final against Albury Steamers. READ MORE: After a scintillating final, the scores were locked at 10-10. However the Steamers were awarded the victory because they scored the opening try. Mr Ryan was pleased with the performance, and said the team played well and had a lot of fun, despite the torrential rain. The women's Boars began a strong recruitment drive four weeks ago and have been training twice a week. They intend to enter a team in the South Coast Monaro Women's Rugby competition - a 10-a-side rugby competition with games throughout the area. The results at Kiama suggest the season could be a strong one: Jindabyne and Bungendore - two teams the Boars beat on the weekend - are also in the South Coast Monaro competition. "We are not there to make up the numbers," Mr Ryan said. The recruitment drive is on-going, and new players are welcomed at training sessions every Tuesday & Thursday from 6.00pm at Hanging Rock Sports Complex, Batemans Bay. Mr Ryan said the senior men's team was also welcoming new players.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/62e4eabb-95d9-42b4-81c2-8b06b1347af8.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg