Batemans Bay BMX riders excited to be competing again

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Batemans Bay BMX Club (BBBMX) was one of 34 clubs from around NSW and ACT to travel to Castle Hill BMX Club for round one of the AusCycling ACT/NSW State Series. On February 27, more than 600 cyclists from across the state, ranging in age from as young as two in the 'mini wheelers' to 59 year-olds, competed in the first major BMX event since early 2021. BBBMX club secretary Debbie Hancock said it was great to see everyone trackside again after so long without competitive racing. The club sent eight competitors to Castle Hill. They were: Ms Hancock said 2020/21 was a very challenging period for the club - experiencing fires, rain damage to the track and COVID-19. She said the club is looking forward to more opportunities to race during 2022. READ MORE: There are plenty of opportunities to race in the near future. BBBMX is proud to host round four of AusCycling ACT/NSW State Series on May 15. Hosting the events is a highly sought after opportunity, and clubs involved in AusCycling must submit applications to host racing meets throughout the year. Ms Hancock said the event at Batemans Bay was a great opportunity to celebrate all that BBBMX brought to the community - social connections, opportunities to participate and learn new skills in a safe and healthy environment. The annual interclub Triple Challenge with Canberra & Tuggeranong BMX Clubs - where riders from the three clubs compete at all three tracks over two days - was scheduled for this weekend - March 5 and 6. However because of the torrential forecast and track conditions, the event has been postponed to May 28 and 29. Riders will be competing at Batemans Bay BMX track on Sunday, May 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/53a8b91e-cddf-4b12-8d90-6e340e9a024d.jpg/r0_315_4345_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg