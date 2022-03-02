Human beings are social creatures: we need other people to go through life and share our thoughts with. Family and friends play a key role in this, as they provide an environment in which we feel secure and understood. But what if this understanding is impeded by a loss of hearing? The "Hearing is Living" study conducted by the Hear the World initiative gets to the bottom of this question and reveals, among other things, that 73 percent of people with hearing loss enjoy a better relationship with their family and friends and take more pleasure in communal activities as a result of wearing a hearing aid. Hearing specialist Paul Anderson has been in business for the past 38 years and says your ears should have an annual check up, just like your teeth and eyes do. "The main conclusion to be drawn from the "Hearing is Living" study is that good hearing has a positive effect on personal relationships. So an annual check up should be scheduled for your ongoing quality of life," Audiologist Paul Anderson. "It is also important that we all take steps to prevent noise-related damage. The key to keeping your hearing intact is to avoid loud noise," Paul said. No matter whether you suffer from mild, moderate or severe hearing loss, you can make your friendships and relationships easier - and therefore enhance your life - if you do something about it. A 'noise diet' can protect your hearing from future problems. Important tips for protecting your ears:

Hearing awareness | Turn on and tune in please

IN TOUCH: For a fulfilling life with long-lasting relationships, it pays to look after your hearing. Photo: Shutterstock. Human beings are social creatures: we need other people to go through life and share our thoughts with. Family and friends play a key role in this, as they provide an environment in which we feel secure and understood. But what if this understanding is impeded by a loss of hearing?

The "Hearing is Living" study conducted by the Hear the World initiative gets to the bottom of this question and reveals, among other things, that 73 percent of people with hearing loss enjoy a better relationship with their family and friends and take more pleasure in communal activities as a result of wearing a hearing aid. Hearing specialist Paul Anderson has been in business for the past 38 years and says your ears should have an annual check up, just like your teeth and eyes do. Good hearing has a positive effect on personal relationships. Audiologist Paul Anderson "The main conclusion to be drawn from the "Hearing is Living" study is that good hearing has a positive effect on personal relationships. So an annual check up should be scheduled for your ongoing quality of life," Audiologist Paul Anderson.

"It is also important that we all take steps to prevent noise-related damage. The key to keeping your hearing intact is to avoid loud noise," Paul said. CHECK IN: Include a visit to the hearing specialist in your annual health check up to ensure a good quality of life. Photo:Shutterstock. No matter whether you suffer from mild, moderate or severe hearing loss, you can make your friendships and relationships easier - and therefore enhance your life - if you do something about it. A 'noise diet' can protect your hearing from future problems. Important tips for protecting your ears: Keep the volume down: A noise level of less than 85 dB is considered safe for our ears. When listening to music on audio devices, keep the level no louder than 60 percent of the maximum volume. Listen to music through headphones that fit well and decrease the ambient noise, this allows you to enjoy it at lower volumes, also in noisy surroundings. Wear earplugs at concerts, in discos, and in other noisy places. Protection can reduce the noise level by five to 45 dB. Use smartphone apps that measure noise levels. Give your ears a rest, put in acoustic breaks in your everyday and turn off all sources of noise. Have your hearing checked regularly by a hearing specialist.