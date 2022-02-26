news, local-news, Eurobodalla, Council, pedestrian, safety

Eurobodalla Council will extend its successful pedestrian and traffic safety program for the Moruya CBD. The last year has seen raised crossings installed on Shore and Ford streets, and a roundabout at the intersection of Ford Street and Ford Lane - measures that slow drivers down and make life easier and safer for pedestrians in the area. Council's director of infrastructure Warren Sharpe OAM said the additional measures would see Moruya become even more welcoming. "With support from the Moruya Business Chamber, Council has secured $280,000 from the NSW government," Mr Sharpe said. "The extra money allows for raised pedestrian crossings to be installed on Church and Queen streets. They work to physically slow traffic and complement the inclusion of these streets in the 30 kilometre per hour speed limit zone. Research tells us that a pedestrian hit by a car going 30 kilometres per hour is 90 per cent more likely to survive than if hit by car at 40 kilometres per hour. "The raised crossings include kerb blisters that narrow the road and offer additional space for safer access. They also present opportunities for outdoor dining and landscaping." The Church Street crossing will be located near the Moruya Health Café. The Queen Street crossings will be located between Woolworths and The Reject Shop (with taxi rank retained), and near the French Hot Bread bakery. Mr Sharpe said installation of the crossings would require an overall loss of 16 parking spaces. "We recognise parking is important but there will still be well over 1,000 car spaces in the Moruya CBD to support shoppers and workers. That doesn't include the many small private parking areas," he said. To help offset the loss, we'll ensure parking availability close to shops by providing consistent two-hour on street parking. We'll also add a requested dedicated bicycle parking area close to cafes and shops. Mr Sharpe said an additional median, right-turn bay and crossing refuge point would be installed on Ford Street to assist traffic flow and improve pedestrian access to IGA. Council will hold a pop-up information session about the work on Thursday, March 3 between 8 and 11am near the Moruya Health Food Café, Church Street. The upgrade will be funded under the NSW Government's High Pedestrian Activity Area Speed Management Program and delivers on key actions from Eurobodalla Road Safety Plan 2019-22. Read more: Motorists face delays thanks to resurfacing works on the Princes Highway

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/6f4ec3f1-3a2d-48cb-a383-380ed43cef2a.jpg/r0_607_2534_2039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg