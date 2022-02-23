Denhams Beach property offering glorious views
House of the Week
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
- 41 Barbara Crescent, Denhams Beach
- Price guide: $1.8-1.95m
- Agency: Blackshaw Coastal
- Contact: Pat Jameson 0488 554 635
- Inspect: By appointment
This beautifully presented home offers idyllic coastal living in a sought-after suburb. The house is filled with natural light and contemporary open-plan spaces to allow superb ocean views. It is set at the end of a quiet cul de sac, just a short stroll from the beach.
The upper level offers spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen, flowing seamlessly out to the sunroom with louvre windows. A timber deck adjoins. The solid timber kitchen features a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar for six. With timber flooring, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fans, this level also contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The ground level comprises a retreat with a lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette, a combined laundry and a second bedroom currently used as a walk-in-robe. There is a permanent rental potential of $700 per week.
The property is ideal for entertaining, with landscaped gardens on an 809sqm block, a secure backyard, and covered gazebo with built-in barbecue. Of two single garages, one has internal access.