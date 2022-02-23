news, property,

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This beautifully presented home offers idyllic coastal living in a sought-after suburb. The house is filled with natural light and contemporary open-plan spaces to allow superb ocean views. It is set at the end of a quiet cul de sac, just a short stroll from the beach. The upper level offers spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen, flowing seamlessly out to the sunroom with louvre windows. A timber deck adjoins. The solid timber kitchen features a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar for six. With timber flooring, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fans, this level also contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The ground level comprises a retreat with a lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette, a combined laundry and a second bedroom currently used as a walk-in-robe. There is a permanent rental potential of $700 per week. The property is ideal for entertaining, with landscaped gardens on an 809sqm block, a secure backyard, and covered gazebo with built-in barbecue. Of two single garages, one has internal access.

