South Coast car dealership gets boost in Sydney market thanks to deal with NRL stars

One of the South Coast's biggest car dealerships has established a connection to the Sydney market after they announced three NRL stars as new brand ambassadors. Dale Finucane, Teig Wilton, and Jack Williams, all Cronulla Sharks players with ties to the South Coast, will be ambassadors for Coastal Auto Group, a Eurobodalla Shire based car dealership group. Coastal Auto Group's Dealer Principal and director Jade Cowan said they were drawn to the three NRL players due to their "leadership on and off the field". "It was about where these guys are from," he said. "We've got Teig from Narooma, Dale from Bega, and Jack from Cooma, so those local roots were important. "They're driving with Coastal Auto Group cars up in Cronulla, and they'll be out there talking about us and what we do. "It hopefully brings a new network to us, and we think it's going to be a good relationship - the leadership these guys show on and off the field is something we want to be a part of." READ ALSO Finucane said he was drawn to the ambassadorship due to his background in Bega. "I played a lot of my junior football in this area from Batemans Bay down to Eden, so I'm really excited about being part of this," he said. "To be a part of this with two fellow Group 16 boys is something I'm really excited about." Finucane made a high-profile move from the Melbourne Storm to the Cronulla Sharks during the offseason, and said the move had been "really good". "Jack and Teig are both established first graders, and both being Group 16 boys is really exciting for me in my transition to the club," he said. "I didn't know a lot of players coming to the Sharks. I'd had a bit of a relationship with the coach Craig (Fitzgibbon) and Nicho (Hynes) having played together in Melbourne, but having that connection with the South Coast has helped. "The football was the main reason (for the move), the pitch Craig gave me before I signed was something I really wanted to be a part of, but the proximity to home was also a factor. "I have a young family now, and being able to come down from Sydney makes that trip a whole lot easier." Wilton said he was "stoked" to be able to work with a South Coast company. "It gets us in touch with our roots," he said. "Hopefully everyone can benefit and it'll put our coast on the map. "I'm proud of being a Eurobodalla Shire local, and being able to partner with a business from the area is unreal - I'm proud to represent the community." Wilton established himself as a solid first grader during the 2021 season, but said he wants to take the next step in 2022. "Over the offseason I had some time to come home and take it all in, and I'm grateful for the year I've had," he said. "I managed to come down yesterday afternoon to have dinner with the family, so that's another great part about this partnership, I'll be able to come down a lot more. "I'm ready to step up and go to the next level as a main contributor to the Sharks' success and hopefully help take the team to a Premiership." Williams was born in Pambula but grew up in Cooma, and said it was good to partner with a local company. "To be able to take something from the South Coast up to Sydney is good, hopefully this is a good partnership," he said. Williams said it was important for young footballers to "stick at it" in following their dreams. "Having guys like me, Dale and Teig in the NRL shows it can be achieved," he said. "It can seem pretty far away when you're playing in a small country town, but you've just got to stick at it, find your way in, and get your foot in the door to create a new journey for yourself."

