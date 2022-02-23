Think the Shire could be better? Do something about it with Eurobodalla Youth Committee

news, local-news,

Calling all young people who want to make the Eurobodalla a better place - Eurobodalla Shire Council wants you! The council is putting out a call to local 14 to 24-year-olds who want to be more involved in what the council is doing for young people in the community. They are recruiting for the Eurobodalla Youth Committee. The Committee is a group of young folk who give their views on the council's plans and directions and brainstorm ideas for events and activities. Council staff then support the committee to bring their ideas to reality. Past initiatives include the Currents live music festival, youth forums, skate workshops, silent discos, beach parties, photo competitions and more. READ MORE: History die-hards just can't help themselves The council's youth development officer Michaela Burtenshaw said the committee was the council's 'brains trust' on all things youth so it was important it represented the diversity of the shire - people who identify as Aboriginal and Torres strait Islander, people with disability, those from multicultural backgrounds, people who are gender diverse and those who aren't at school up to the age of 24 are encouraged to apply. "We're keen to diversify the committee's membership to include people of all different backgrounds - not just school leaders, although of course they're valued too," Ms Burtenshaw said. She wants to break away from the tradition of youth committee members being nominated by the shire's high schools. "We'd love to hear from people who have never perhaps considered themselves for a leadership role, but who would like to give it a crack," she said. "If you're someone who's always thought 'there's nothing to do in Eurobodalla and it's boring', this is your chance to make a difference and have your voice heard." READ MORE: Foo Fighters set to become first international act to play in Australia since the pandemic started Committee members have opportunities to grow their leadership skills, attend professional development and expand networks and relationships across local schools, the community and further afield. Members can choose to get involved in other local, state and nationwide youth initiatives - and membership also looks great on a CV. Meetings are usually during school hours, however this is flexible depending on new members' availability. Transport help is available and food is provided. To get involved, visit the youth committee page and fill out the online form.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/a2c6f17b-6546-48b1-9cc3-71b9519af082_rotated_180.JPG/r0_286_3088_2031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg