Tech-savvy seniors more connected than ever

When COVID restrictions were introduced in 2020, everyone was forced home, social gathering was shut down and all communication moved online. This transition was hard for most, and even harder for senior citizens just developing their technology-literacy. For EuroSCUG - Eurobodalla Seniors Computer Users Group - training in online skills suddenly became even more important. They ran lessons on using zoom to help members stay connected when face-to-face meeting was not possible. Members were equipped to talk to their families and friends and socialise with other members. It is a perfect example of just how important EuroSCUG is for the senior demographic of the Eurobodalla. Their oldest member is 96! EuroSCUG was founded in 2008 and runs monthly training sessions for members at different locations throughout the Eurobodalla - Moruya, Batemans Bay, Narooma and Tuross Head. At their first meeting, "people were spilling out the door," according to inaugural president Dianne Grigson. READ MORE: Batemans Bay secures top 10 in Aussie Town of the Year Awards In 2008, users' main need was to learn email, but technology has progressed rapidly since then - Apple has released 12 iterations of the iPhone - and users' needs have changed and broadened as they develop and build upon existing skills. Ms Grigson said many members came having never used a computer, but with their own tablets and phones. It shows the changing needs of the group, and EuroSCUG is determined to meet the demand for more training and knowledge. She said the group provided a much-needed service to seniors who wanted to stay up to date with the opportunities of modern technology. To this end, EuroSCUG is running a Google Apps short course, learning to use apps such as Snapseed, Google Photos, Google Calendar and Google Keep. EuroSCUG hopes it will be an opportunity for residents interested in joining the club to come along and learn some new skills. READ MORE: Batemans Bay's penguin colony thriving after another breeding season Ms Grigson said members always talked about what a difference the group had made to their lives - especially connecting with family living outside the shire. EuroSCUG also run talks by guest-speakers, sharing insights into how technology is used in the workplace. The most popular talk was on how useful computers were for firefighters during the Black Summer Bushfires. Geoff Clarke will speak at the next of these events, sharing on the importance of computers to Marine Rescue. The Google Apps course is running March 9, 15, 17 and 22 from 10am to 12pm at the Golfer's Lounge at Moruya Golf Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/637002b7-e6f7-4ef5-ab0d-f81e75e38452.jpg/r370_0_3342_1679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg