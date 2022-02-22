Man hospitalised with minor injuries after car crash near Mogo

news, local-news,

A man in his 90s has been taken to Moruya hospital after a two-car crash at Tomakin road near Mogo. NSW Ambulance received reports of the incident around 10am on the morning of February 22. They responded with four road crews, however not all the units were required. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two vehicles were involved in the collision - each with one person inside. One lady believed to be in her forties had no injuries. A man in his 90's suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Moruya Hospital for observation. This story will be updated as more details become available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/74b1d06b-12bd-406e-b3f6-26ce399ebaec.jpg/r11_0_4885_2754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg