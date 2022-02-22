Eurobodalla Shire home to new five-and-a-half metre work by famed artist

news, local-news,

The first of two new sculptures by Terrence Plowright OAM was installed in Moruya this morning. The five-and-a-half metre steel sculpture Duraya dhuduga barra barra (River touching sea) sits near the corner of Vulcan and Campbell Streets, in front of the Eurobodalla Shire Council Chambers. The council's director of community, arts and recreation, Kathy Arthur, said the $100,000 sculpture was gifted to the Shire. "A well-considered piece of public art, this impressive work will also serve as a wayfinding marker for visitors to the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre," she said. Ms Arthur said Mr Plowright had visited the Eurobodalla to understand the significance of place and people before starting work on the sculpture. "The companion sculpture Moruya - donated by Basil Sellers AM - will be installed later this week, adjacent to the sensory garden in the grounds of this special, purpose-build exhibition space," she said. "To be endowed with works of the quality of these two Plowright sculptures speaks highly for the Bas' reputation within the arts community." Terrance Plowright has been creating sculptures for 35 years. In 2019 Mr Plowright was endowed with an Order of Australia Medal for his contribution to the arts, notably in sculpture. His work can be found across Australia and overseas: from a larger than life bronze Elvis in Parkes and the Life from a Suitcase sculpture at Pyrmont, Sydney, to the Dancing Brolgas water feature at Darling Harbour and Life Teeming-Life Teaming, a contemporary stainless steel sculpture at Bondi, to name only a few.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/0b97b2cd-7980-4bee-ad7b-41063026f88a.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg