A previous state minister for roads in NSW publicly promoted the message the Princes Highway in NSW would be duplicated. This indicating the Princes Highway in NSW would become a four lane highway from Sydney through to the Victorian border in the near future. Is the NSW Government still claiming the Princes Highway through to the Victorian Border will be upgraded and duplicated, becoming a four lane highway through to the Victorian Border in the near future? When it rains at the present time water is unable to properly run of the Princes Highway in several places between Batemans Bay and Moruya because of dirt and weed growth in some areas adding to areas of water pooling and dangerous driving situations. Some shovel work creating drains is necessary, as is some surface patching in several places. In the current doom and gloom news cycle good and kind still prevails. While driving from Merimbula to Sydney we stopped to stretch our legs in Moruya. After about one minute a car pulls up in front of my vehicle and a lady approaches (she was on her own 45ish) and alerts me to a pipe or something hanging off the bottom of my car. She then gets down on her knees to indicate this thing underneath my vehicle. I did not get her name but was so amazed that the lady would take the trouble, not only to stop but, to get down a rough asphalt and indicate the problem. I thanked her but before I could get her name she drove off. It gets better. I managed to locate a Subura service centre in Batemans Bay and proceeded to the dealership. On arrival I went into the reception and asked if they where able to assist. Well, the service advisor, another young lady who was clearly on her lunch break, got up and followed me outside and knelt down in the driving rain and identified that a cover had come loose. She requested my keys and took the car to the workshop. We were asked to wait in the waiting room. The same lady returned after about 10 minutes handed the keys back and with a smile said "we are good to go." I requested "how much do I owe you" and was told us it was just a bolt and washer with a few minutes getting the car on the hoist. This time I asked her name and was told "just call me Brooke". What wonderful feeling to know and have met two such nice strangers in one morning on our travels. Well done anonymous lady with the lovely smile and Brooke at Batmans Bay Toyota. I totally agree with Professor Edgar when she stresses the fact that the current relaxation of COVID precautions and willingness to sacrifice the aged and the vulnerable members of our society so that all precautions are set aside is one of extreme lack of ethics. Australia should be better than that! Our aged population lived through the Depression and several world and regional wars. They paid their dues to now receive the utmost respect and consideration when decisions are made which affect their future survival. As it happens, no one who is affected is consulted on their opinions as to how this pandemic and its various remedies are applied. This is totally wrong and goes against our democratic rights. We must recognise those rights. Any government which seeks to act otherwise is not fit to govern in this country of ours. I belong to both the aged and also to the vulnerable (immune challenged) sector of the Australian population. I require that my democratic rights be respected and consulted when decisions are made. I am not ready to die and expect the society in which I live to protect my interests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/233c1f18-55b3-4f8b-a74a-d0cc3f410342.jpeg/r0_469_4032_2747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg