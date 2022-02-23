newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dr Merv Bendle is wearing a navy James Cook University polo shirt and reading his prepared presentation off the projector beside him. His audience is captivated by his words, laughing and murmuring assent at the correct moments, and asking questions - none of which stump him. Teaching in front of people is a comfortable place to be for the former senior lecturer in history and communications at James Cook University. The only difference in this instance is the audience. READ MORE: Batemans Bay secures top 10 in Aussie Town of the Year Awards Dr Bendle is teaching a 10-part series on the English romantics as a part of U3A Batemans Bay. The lecture halls of university students have been replaced by a small crowd of retired Batemans Bay residents in the Anglican Church hall. For Dr Bendle, it is a chance to keep honing his skills and doing what he loves. "If I'd been a skilled tradesman working in an industry and I'd retired, it's quite likely I would still want to keep my skills up," he said. "I am just carrying on applying the skills that I have." In the five years Dr Bendle has been running courses at U3A, he has covered all manner of history topics. He rattles some off: the decline and fall of the Roman empire, the Reformation, the Renascence, a history of terrorism, the Dead Sea Scrolls, King Arthur, the Crusades and a course on the mysteries of the supernatural. "I can't remember them all," he said. READ MORE: Eurobodalla Shire home to new five-and-a-half metre work by famed artist Seven years ago, the Dr Bendle and his wife Chris were driving from Townsville to Melbourne and stopped at Batemans Bay for a night. After a look around the town, they decided to relocate here permanently. They still love the area - particularly the people they have met through U3A. A love for history is what brought the couple together, and is what motivates them to keep sharing their skills. They met in a history class at university in 1974 and have now been married 43 years. Ms Bendle was a high school librarian and history teacher, and is passionate about recording and sharing history. She volunteers at Clyde River & Batemans Bay Historical Society and teaches a U3A class on researching one's own family history. "We've always loved history," Ms Bendle said. "We both find history fascinating," Dr Bendle added. READ MORE: Can we beat 28 cubic metres?: You can be involved in Clean Up Australia Day 2022 At the end of the class, the audience applauds. Dr Bendle has just taken them on a path from romantic landscapes to philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau. "Next week we move to the gothics which will blow your mind," Dr Bendle said as the class begins rearranging the church hall chairs.

