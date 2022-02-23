Man sentenced for driving matters almost 11 years after the fact

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man has been sentenced for decade-old driving charges after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from failing to appear at court in 2011. Michael Joseph McKie, 43, of Mogo, was charged with mid-range drink driving, two counts of driving while disqualified, and two counts of failing to appear in court over incidents in 2011 and 2012. He pleaded guilty to all five charges. According to documents tendered to the court, officers were called to Church Street, Mogo, on July 16, 2011, to reports a vehicle was doing burnouts. When officers arrived on scene, they saw the same vehicle driving along Short Street, Mogo, which was driven by McKie. He was stopped by police. He initially refused to comply with police, but was given a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. The documents state McKie was taken to Batemans Bay police station where he returned a reading of .098. Police say he was also suspended from driving at the time. Four days later, officers were told McKie was driving a vehicle in the Batemans Bay industrial area, but were not able to locate him. They later obtained CCTV footage from a service station showing him driving, and he was arrested again at an address in Mogo. McKie was also charged for failing to appear at Batemans Bay Court on September 19, 2011, and Tweed Heads Court on September 12, 2012. In court, McKie told Magistrate Doug Dick he had moved to Queensland since the offending, and had returned to NSW to look after a sick relative. He also said his lawyer had told him he needed to fill out a "yellow piece of paper" to plead guilty, and that he wasn't required to appear before the court in 2011. "I got a letter a week later saying I'd lost my license for three years, so I thought it'd been dealt with," he said. Magistrate Dick said the matter was proof you could "run, but can't hide" from the law. "I had to do some research on these matters, because the law in 2011 was not the same as the law is today," he said. "The law in 2011 for traffic matters was more savage than it is today." McKie was sentenced to conditional release orders without conviction for the three driving matters, and convicted and fined $600 for the fail-to-appear matters. More court and crime news here.

