Club Malua score a generator in hope of always being there for the community

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Club Malua will soon reopen, and this time will be more prepared to help the community in times of disaster. The clubhouse in Malua Bay was destroyed by the Black Summer bushfires. They have spent two COVID-plagued years trying to rebuild. Cabra Bowls Group - of which Club Malua is a part - CEO Jay Porter said the club had never waivered from their commitment to rebuild better than what was there before. One such improvement was the addition of a generator at the new facility. READ MORE: 520 acre agribusiness in Bodalla listed with Webster Nolan real estate That was made possible after the club was awarded $83,116 by the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to purchase and install a PR Power Diesel Generator at the new clubhouse. Mr Porter said the grant was exciting news, and would benefit the whole community. "We wanted to give our members the opportunity to use the club whenever it is needed - even in power outages," he said. "In the event of another natural disaster, we can use the club as an emergency evacuation centre available to the community. "We would open our doors to everyone in a time of need." He said while community clubs such as Club Malua were not official evacuation centres, they often acted as such in times of greatest need, because they have large space and the capability to serve food. READ MORE: Netball clinic set to provide visibility for talent pool in the Eurobodalla "In a natural disaster, we now have a generator there, so we can continue to provide the facilities at our site," he said. The new facility is expected to open mid-2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/93c828e3-7aee-45a2-ac7f-daddcb47e4c1.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg