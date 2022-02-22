news, local-news,

The Eurobodalla is known for natural beauty - clean sandy beaches and pristine rivers. It needs to stay that way. Clean Up Australia Day is happening on Sunday, March 6, at multiple sites throughout the shire, and mayor Mat Hatcher is calling on the community to get involved in the nation's biggest environmental event. Eurobodalla's Clean Up project officer Maree Cadman said more than 28 cubic metres of waste was removed from the local environment last year. She wants to see that number grow this year. Currently 21 Eurobodalla sites are registered between Narooma and South Durras including the Batemans Bay Water Gardens, Corrrigans Beach, Batehaven, Moruya's Riverside Park, Mogo creek and Potato Point. Cr Hatcher will spend the day helping out in Mogo. After the floods, substantial rubbish remains in Mogo's Cabbage Tree Creek, including discarded fridges, boats, steel boilers and pallets. READ MORE: Forget COVID: Meet the couple fleeing a disease you've probably never heard of Cr Hatcher said volunteers were needed across the shire - including people who could help with heavy lifting. "Volunteering for Clean Up Australia Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves, get out there and take action," he said. "It only takes a few hours of your time and is a great way to connect with your community and support our natural environment." Ms Cadman said COVID had created many environmentally unkind habits. "Over the past 12 months we've experienced a surge in the use of single-use items," she said. "Unprecedented numbers of takeaway coffee cups, face masks and food packaging litter our footpaths, parks and beaches." READ MORE: Listen: Corey Legge launches 'heartfelt, honest' studio album sharing stories of Black Summer "More rubbish is entering our environment by the day, so we need everyone to step up." To get involved - either by registering a new site or signing up to a site near you - head to www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/3c6733af-4a6b-4d62-834a-7000da0c17fd.JPG/r0_316_4032_2594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg