A Netball clinic is set to be held this weekend in Broulee by the Eurobodalla Netball Assocation in conjunction with the South Coast Blaze Netball Club (SCBNC) The Eurobodalla Association this year became a member of the SCBNC this year and president Leeanne Delves hopes that this partnership will help showcase the wealth of netball talent the region has to offer as well as provide pathways for the girls looking go far with the sport. "We want to provide some visibility for the girls and help to provide ways for them to continue on with the sport," she said. READ MORE: The club is hoping this year will see a bounce back with COVID-19 resulting in a number of obstacles last season. "Last year our membership numbers suffered quite drastically because of COVID...we are hoping this season will be different," she said. This weekend clinic will provide the players with an amazing opportunity to help inspire them on their netball journey. It will teach them basic fundamentals, gameplay, strategy and teamwork. Actual players from the elite SCBNC teams will be attending to help the girls and help to give them the most out of their training. "It's a great way of having fun and helping to make friends in the community," she said. "It's more than a sport. It's empowering for young women and it helps to build resilience and provide life skills." The clinic will be held this February 27 at Captain Oldrey Park at Broulee. "We would love to show the community the dedication our representative and development players have for their netball."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/474be0b3-ef83-40a8-9664-ac2b0845432f.jpg/r3_134_1437_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg