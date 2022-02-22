520 acre agribusiness in Bodalla listed with Webster Nolan real estate

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The company that sold Glasshouse Rocks estate to Justin Hemmes and Black Bream Point to Gerry Harvey has listed a new agribusiness operation in Bodalla. Webster Nolan real estate is selling "Bonny Doon" - a 520 acre property just five minutes from Bodalla. The property has been owned by the Lavis family for more than 60 years. It has a long-term existing turf farming clientele, is currently running approximately 90 Angus Cross cattle, receives an annual income through sand-mining royalties and includes frontage onto the Tuross river. The site also has a three bedroom home plus separate guest accommodation. READ MORE: Eurobodalla emergency facilities receive big financial boost Webster Nolan director David Nolan said he had a long association with Bodalla and knows the area's property market well. He sold the Bodalla Company in 1989. "In recent times, a lot of people have woken up to how good the area is - how fertile that country along the Tuross river is - and there is not much of it," Mr Nolan said. "There are lots of properties selling along there at very strong values." The property is being sold on a walk-in walk-out basis - that is, without the removal of any of the livestock or infrastructure currently on the site. Webster Nolan is setting a price guide of seven to eight million dollars. READ MORE: Forget COVID: Meet the couple fleeing a disease you've probably never heard of "It is dangerous to pigeon where the future buyer will come from," Mr Nolan said. He expects enquiries to come from locals but also interested parties overseas; from both existing agricultural operators and buyers looking to enter the industry. The property will be sold at an auction in Sydney on Tuesday April 12.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/d5479c08-a86b-4760-bf2c-f24b0286058a.jpg/r0_76_1500_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg