Anglicare receives bushfire recovery boost for Eurobodalla Shire

Families in the Eurobodalla Shire will benefit from a boost in bushfire recovery support after Anglicare received a $1.6m National Recovery and Resilience Agency grant. A spokesperson from Anglicare said the recently announced funding would supplement a NSW Government grant of $3.47m received in 2020. "That money enabled Anglicare to provide emergency aid during the critical relief stage of the crisis, including the recruitment of locally based bushfire recovery coordinators," the spokesperson said. "For people still in the midst of bushfire recovery in the Eurobodalla area, the additional funding will facilitate the creation of a Wellbeing and Resilience Hub in Cobargo, Early Years Children and Families Emotional Resilience Project in the Bega Valley and the Eurobodalla, as well as specialised Bushfire Recovery Financial Counselling Support across the region." Anglicare's Emergency Relief Coordinator in Moruya, Pauline Sullivan, has been working in her role since 2019 and is encouraged by what this announcement means for families who are still struggling. READ ALSO "Even before the Black Summer bushfires, our homelessness and housing service was assisting large numbers of people needing help," she said. "Since the fires, the needs have significantly increased with many more families approaching our emergency relief service for help - many have never needed help like this before. "The additional funding will provide more ways for us to assist people who are really struggling." Anglicare CEO, Jeremy Halcrow, said his agency remained committed to regional areas through the lengthy recovery phase. "We are staying the course with communities right across the region, from the Snowy Valleys to Bega and the South Coast, and are extremely grateful for the NRRA grant as it helps us to further facilitate this commitment," he said. "For people in Moruya and the Eurobodalla, we hope the access to specialised financial counselling support will help to alleviate stress, particularly financial stress involved in meeting rental costs which are often the biggest household expense."

