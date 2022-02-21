Help clean your estuaries during third annual 'Tide to Tip'

news, local-news,

Batemans Bay oyster farmers will get their hands dirty this week for the industry led clean-up event 'Tide to Tip' on the foreshore of the Clyde River. The third annual event will be held on Friday, February 25, and will see oyster growers lead marine debris clean-ups not only in the Clyde River, but in estuaries around the country. The event is organised by OceanWatch Australia. A spokesperson from OceanWatch said the Clyde River oyster industry had sold 20 million oysters to consumers over the past few years. "With 20 oyster farms perched on the banks of the river, the industry generates hundreds of jobs and is an important part of the local economy," the spokesperson said. "Oyster farms have an intimate knowledge of their local environment and regularly collect rubbish they find floating in the estuary. "Tide to Tip not only provides a way for fishers and farmers to give back to the estuaries on which their livelihoods depend, but helps Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come." Batemans Bay oyster farmer Ben Ralston, from Ralston Brothers Oysters, said the industry depends on "clean water". READ ALSO "The farmers of the river are coming together again this year and are excited to be part of this clean up event," he said. "The Tide to Tip is an opportunity to get loads of rubbish from all different sources out of the system, but also get the community involved and bring awareness to river health across Australia." Tide to Tip involves 20 other estuaries across NSW, WA, and QLD, and volunteers will sort, curate and count the collected rubbish to help develop a summary of the waste which will be documented and analysed by the Australian Marine Debris Database. "Since it began in 2020, the 'Tide to Tip' clean up involved more than 250 oyster farmers from 19 oyster growing regions of NSW and QLD," the OceanWatch spokesperson said. "Together with the help of community groups 22.5 tonnes of waste was removed from our estuaries."

