The Bay Theatre Players are inviting young people, aged 11 to 15 years to audition for the next major production of 2022, 'Compass' by Jessica Bellamy. Compass is a modern Australian play, which takes us on an adventure when school camp goes wrong. The teacher goes missing and there isn't enough food, and the students think things couldn't get much worse - that is, until a stranger appears. An information session will be held by director, Lyn Sterling, this Sunday at 2pm at The Playhouse, 33 Gregory Street, Batemans Bay. "All those interested in being part of the production are strongly encouraged to come along on Sunday, to find out about the play, the audition process and also the rehearsal process which will run for the next few months," Director Sterling said. "There are a number of roles available for our young actors, and it will be a fun and rewarding experience to be part of." Auditions for Compass are on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm. Please contact Lyn Sterling for information and an audition time - 0416 181 003 or lsterling@bigpond.com The Bay Theatre Players have also kicked off their Theatre workshops for Term 1. If you've ever wanted to have a go at acting but didn't know how to get started then come along to The Bay Theatre Players Theatre Workshops, held weekly at CWA Hall, Edward Road in Sunshine Bay. Adult workshops are held every Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm and the Youth workshops are held every Thursday from 4pm to 5.30pm. For information contact Lyn Sterling Workshop Co-Ordinator, 0416 181 003 or email lsterling@bigpond.com

