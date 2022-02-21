Telephone appointments available to anyone that needs free legal advice
As Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is unable to hold face to face appointments they will be providing telephone appointments for clients.
Phone appointments are available in Batemans Bay on Tuesday, February 22, 9.30am - 2.30pm and in Moruya on Thursday, February 24, 9.30am - 2.30pm.
Please call 1800 229 529 to make an appointment.
Telephone appointments can be made for many types of legal problems including consumer credit and debt, family law involving children and separation, victims' compensation, personal safety or domestic violence issues, Centrelink problems, employment and tenancy.
Comments
Discuss "Free legal advice Batemans Bay and Moruya"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.