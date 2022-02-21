news, local-news, Shoalcoast, Community, Legal, free, Batemans Bay, Moruya

As Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is unable to hold face to face appointments they will be providing telephone appointments for clients. Phone appointments are available in Batemans Bay on Tuesday, February 22, 9.30am - 2.30pm and in Moruya on Thursday, February 24, 9.30am - 2.30pm. Please call 1800 229 529 to make an appointment. Telephone appointments can be made for many types of legal problems including consumer credit and debt, family law involving children and separation, victims' compensation, personal safety or domestic violence issues, Centrelink problems, employment and tenancy. Read more: NSW records less than 5000 new COVID-19 cases

