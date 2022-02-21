Cody's 'Homecoming' ready to rock the Narooma Kinema

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A musician and record-label owner is bringing his talent back to Narooma next month as part of a special tour bringing musicians and bands back to their regional hometowns. The 'Homecoming' tour is the brainchild of Cody Munro Moore, a former resident of Dignams Creek, and his business partner at Dinosaur City Records, and will stop at the Narooma Kinema on March 18. Narooma's show will feature singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin as the headline artist, with Cody Munro Moore and local artist Stella McMahon in support. Mr Munro Moore said 'Homecomings' was the "reimagining" of a concept he'd help come up with back in 2019. "We named it Hometown in 2019, and it's a reimagining of that concept," he said. "We took artists and bands back to their hometowns around regional NSW. "We've had a couple of years of rescheduling and rejigging the dates, and we decided to change the name." Mr Munro Moore said his own background growing up in Narooma was a key inspiration for the tour. "From the ages of 16 to 19, I would help put on these shows throughout the little venues on the Far South Coast," he said. "We would do these shows that were accessible for young people to organise - you would put down a deposit on a hall, book a date, and put your posters out. "We were able to go and see a lot of great music, but also participate in organising the shows. "I started thinking about those shows again and the interesting people who would come to see them." 'Homecoming' got off the ground when Mr Munro Moore realised a lot of bands and artists in Sydney came from regional towns. "A lot of these towns have these halls that essentially are sitting there waiting for things to happen in them," he said. "They've been there for years for debutante balls, weddings, and parties, but they also have long periods where not much happens. READ ALSO "We want to re-invigorate those spaces and give them a bit of life again." Julia Jacklin will play shows in Narooma and Candelo, taking advantage of a gap between music festivals and other tours. "We put this offer to Julia to come and play two shows on the Far South Coast," Mr Munro Moore said. "There was this small window of opportunity, and she agreed to play these shows that she wouldn't normally put on. "It's a great opportunity for people to come along and listen to her at an historic venue like the Kinema, and you'll also get to see myself and Stella McMahon play. "It'd be great to see Narooma embrace this. I grew up with the Blues Festival, and it's one of the best festivals the Far South Coast has ever had. "It's good to remind Narooma about this past and the possibilities of continuing it in the future." It's also a chance for Mr Munro Moore to play music in his hometown. "I go back to Narooma for Christmas every year, and I'm trying to always get down there as much as possible," he said. "I feel like I've never exactly moved away, I just sort of left for a bit of time."

