Batemans Bay's penguin colony thriving after another breeding season

For a few months every year, Batemans Bay welcomes a colony of little penguins as they migrate to the region for breeding season. Little penguins - the world's smallest penguins, growing up to 30cm tall - use Snapper and Tollgate Islands as safe places to nest and raise chicks. Breeding season usually extends from August to February. Eurobodalla Shire Council's sustainability team, along with a team of volunteers, work to keep the islands safe - removing marine debris and invasive weeds. They also install artificial nest boxes which the penguins prefer for nesting. More recently, seabird scientists Lisa O'Neill and Nicholas Carlile have been helping the team manage the colony. They have microchipped the penguins, and will track their movements over time. Council's supervisor of natural resources Heidi Thomson said little penguins began breeding at around three years of age and had a seven-year lifespan. "We expect at least one third of the penguin chicks that fledge from Snapper Island to return there to nest themselves once mature," Ms Thomson said. READ ALSO "The microchips allow us to monitor the number of returning birds and estimate the number of birds generally. Should numbers drop, that's an indicator of something wrong at the colony and maybe within the estuary itself. "It also means that if a Snapper Island penguin ends up at a different monitored colony, researchers there will let us know, providing important data on penguin dispersion." Due to predation, including by dogs and cats, little penguins no longer breed on the NSW south coast mainland. Keeping island populations healthy is vital for the penguins' future and they act as an indicator of estuary health generally and food-source availability specifically. Ms Thomson said the Snapper Island penguins appeared to be thriving. "Last nesting season was a good one with many well-fed chicks fledging successfully," she said. To protect the sensitive ecosystem and breeding site, Snapper Island has a no-landing policy. Interested community members - particularly school children - can stay up to date with the little penguins through the council website.

