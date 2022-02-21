newsletters, editors-pick-list, Narooma, MACS, Montague, Arts, Craft, Art, painting, drawing

Montague Art and Craft Society (MACS) has started the creative year with weekly studio workshops resuming. MACS workshops are convened and mentored by well-known artists that encourage beginners and those who need to brush up to come along a give it a try. The MACS studio program for 2022 includes a lead-lighting workshop with Bob Burnside twice a month on Monday mornings. Margaret Moran will run a painting and drawing workshop every Wednesday from 1 to 3pm and Janet Jones will mentor life drawing every Friday from 10am to 12noon. MACS studios are located in building 3, 24 Glasshouse Rocks Road, Narooma. More information can be found on the MACS website. Read more: MACS Artist profile - Margaret Moran

